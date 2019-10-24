News
Life Senior Services Has Free Medicare Enrollment Clinic In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Medicare Part D enrollment is just around the corner, and we're learning about several significant changes in the prescription drug program for next year.
Part D helps Medicare recipients with prescription drugs, and the plans change every year.
Life Senior Services CEO Eileen Bradshaw said they are able to help people make informed choices at their Medicare Clinic. No matter how intelligent you are, you can still baffling, she said.
"Last year we saved over a million dollars for the folks that come in to see us," she said. And there's no charge for the service.
Call 918-664-9000 for more about the Medicare Clinic, and visit Life Senior Services to learn more about what they offer.