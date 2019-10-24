News
Suspect In Custody After Tulsa Stabbing Victim Dies
Thursday, October 24th 2019, 2:27 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a fatal stabbing Thursday afternoon. Police said they responded to the stabbing around 1:30 p.m. outside Youth Services of Tulsa near 4th and Peoria.
Officers quickly took a suspect into custody around 7th and Norfolk. EMSA medics checked out the suspect before police took him in for questioning.
Homicide detectives are on scene investigating at the non-profit social service agency.
