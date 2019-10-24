News
WATCH: Man Arrested After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released new video of a pursuit that ended in the arrest of Tylor Campbell. Police said Campbell was driving a stolen car and ran from officers while his two kids were in the vehicle.
Police spotted the stolen car on Charles Page Boulevard last month. As they tried to pull over the driver, he took off. Arrest documents say Campbell led police on a chase reaching speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.
The driver crashed at a construction barricade.
Police arrested Tylor Campbell for several crimes including child endangerment because his 18- and 13-year-old kids were in the car with him. Investigators said the kids begged their father to stop, but he told them he couldn't afford to go back to jail.