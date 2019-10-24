Oklahoma Woman Claims Denial Of Justice After Charges Never Filed Against Abusive Boyfriend
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Southern Oklahoma woman said she was being brutally assaulted by her boyfriend while they were visiting Tulsa last spring.
Cali Jo Ramer said she and her boyfriend came to Tulsa on April 25 to attend a concert at Cain's Ballroom. She said after they went back to the hotel, the Hyatt, her boyfriend became angry and assaulted her, breaking her neck.
She believes she's been denied justice because charges were never filed in the case.
“I remember him checking my pulse that night. I remember him lifting my arm in the air and the way it felt when it hit the bed. Then he covered my body with a blanket. When I woke up, I was face down on the floor of the hotel room. My hands were out beside me. I couldn't move," Ramer said.
She says she initially screamed, and security came to the room. She said they took the boyfriend's word that everything was okay.
Ramer eventually was taken to a Tulsa hospital.
“He stayed by my side. When the doctor came in, he answered the questions. I obviously didn’t feel safe with him being right there. The ER doctor told me out of 12 years, he had never seen an injury like it, every single ligament was torn in my neck," Ramer said.
She said after two surgeries, she filed a police report in May then another in July. She also talked to a detective.
“She asked me why the hotel didn't call police. She asked me why the hospital didn't. I have the same questions, why didn't they? I don't know," Ramer said.
The Tulsa County DA's Office declined to file charges. They said they're not saying an assault didn't happen but based on all the evidence they don't have enough to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Ramer did file a protective order in the county where the couple lived. The judge presiding over that hearing stated in a court order that there's sufficient evidence to prove the boyfriend, "choked [her] to the point that she was unconscious, causing severe injuries, covering her with a blanket and leaving her for dead. [She] woke up several hours later and suffered a broken neck as a result of abuse."
Ramer filed an internal affairs complaint with Tulsa Police and wrote a letter to the Attorney General’s Office asking them to review her case.