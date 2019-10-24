Broken Arrow Residents Concerned About Rezone Area Near Homes
BROKEN BOW, Oklahoma - A new Broken Arrow development that's dividing homeowners is a step closer to reality.
The BA Planning Commission unanimously approved a plan to rezone an area near 121st and Elm.
The people who spoke during the commission meeting tonight say they're fine with the restaurants and shops, but what they're not okay with is an RV and mini storage that would be built right next to homes.
This lot at the corner of 121st and Elm Street in South BA has been vacant for years, apart from a few businesses at the intersection.
This is the proposed layout city leaders and developers hope to start work on. They're looking at several restaurants and shops in the red, an office area in the yellow, with an RV and mini storage business in the orange space. People living nearby are divided on the issue.
Some welcome the restaurants and shops that could be on the way.
"I think some good things could be happening in south Broken Arrow, everyone seems to complain that we don't have anything," Cheri WIlson said.
Cheri Wilson says she's lived in the neighborhood for more than two decades, along the fence line shared by the proposed office space. She came to the meeting to show her support for the proposal.
But, the point of contention is that storage unit space. Those who live along the fence line of where it would be spoke at the meeting. They say they're concerned it'll harm their homes' values.
"I agree with the lady before me, I think it would devalue my property tremendously, and I've lived here 25 years. I don't want to lose money on property I've had for 25 years."
Another neighbor sent the planning commission a letter, saying "you don't just place industrial storage units that back up to a residential neighborhood," and "had we known it could be changed to an industrial warehouse situation, we would have never bought in this neighborhood"
The Broken Arrow City Council will vote on this during their November 18th meeting.
