Woman Wanted For Animal Cruelty After Abandoning Dogs At OKC Home
OKLAHOMA CITY - Investigators are searching for a woman accused of abandoning her dogs.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare discovered the dogs on the brink of death.
Lindsey Steele told investigators while she had moved out of her home, her dogs were being fed and cared for. However, investigators said it was obvious the dogs were left to fend for themselves.
“The owner moved away and left the dogs behind,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary.
According to OKC Animal Welfare, the two dogs were left for nearly a month without food, water or shelter. They survived by living off food thrown to them by concerned neighbors.
“These dogs were both very thin,” said Gary.
The agency said it posted a notice to Lindsey Steele's front door, asking her to contact them ASAP.
“When we have these abandonment cases, normally the owner moves away and tracking them down is next to impossible,” said Gary.
After a family member helped investigators contact Steele, court documents show she agreed to meet with officers at her old house. But after making them wait more than an hour and a half, she called back to say she was "stuck in traffic and wasn't going to be able to make it."
Due to their deteriorating condition, OKC Animal Welfare decided to force the gate open to get to the animals.
“It’s a lot more than just food and water, and a lot of people fail to recognize that a lot of times,” said Gary.
Investigators said Steele claims the dogs could not gain weight, because they were being poisoned by neighbors.
However, they gained 10 pounds one week after their rescue.
Now, facing a charge of animal cruelty court, records show Steele is also wanted on a grand larceny charge.