Car Driven Into Building During Tulsa Medical Dispensary Burglary
Friday, October 25th 2019, 5:38 AM CDT
Tulsa Police said suspects used a car to gain entrance to a medical marijuana dispensary and take merchandise near 51st and Memorial. They left a trail of damage behind them at The Dankery.
Officers said the thieves were gone by the time they got to the business. The suspects got away with some items, but police didn't know what all had been stolen.
The black Camry the suspects used was reported stolen Thursday. Tulsa Police said dispensaries remain a popular target for criminals.
Police said the owners of the business have surveillance cameras, so they will be looking at the video as the investigation proceeds.