News
Family Loses 2 Dogs In Tulsa House Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of West Apache Friday morning, Oct. 25. The call went out around 7:20 a.m.
Family members made it out of the home safely, but their four dogs were trapped inside. Firefighters worked to save the dogs, but two didn't make it.
The heaviest damage is to the garage of the home, and Tulsa firefighters told News On 6 the family thinks that's where the fire started.
Check back for updates in this developing story.