Man Dies After Being Stabbed At Tulsa Taco Bell; Suspect Sought
Friday, October 25th 2019, 9:31 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man died after being stabbed at a Taco Bell restaurant Friday morning.
Tulsa crime scene investigators were called to the Taco Bell at 51st and Yale a little before 9 a.m. Detective Brandon Watkins said the victim was dropping his wife off for work and went in the use the restroom.
That's where he encountered the suspect and was stabbed in the chest, Watkins said. Police said the man died at the hospital.
Police said they don't believe the the suspect and victim knew each other. Police are looking for the man who stabbed the victim.
If you know anything about the stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.