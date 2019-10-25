Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect In Stabbing Death At Taco Bell
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police quickly took a suspect into custody after releasing surveillance photos of the man accused of stabbing another man to death at a Taco Bell restaurant Friday morning.
Tulsa crime scene investigators were called to the Taco Bell at 51st and Yale a little before 9 a.m. Sgt. Brandon Watkins said the victim was dropping his wife off for work and went in to use the restroom.
That's where he encountered the suspect and was stabbed in the chest, Watkins said.
They don't know why the young man stabbed the victim who then stumbled out into the parking lot and collapsed. EMSA rushed him to the hospital where he later died.
Police said it appears to be a random act of violence, and the weather isn't help their investigation since part of the crime scene is outside.
"We're collecting evidence, continuing to talk to anybody that may have information," said Sgt. Brandon Watkins, TPD. "The investigation is just getting started."
Police have not yet released the victim's name.