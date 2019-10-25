News
Elderly Man Dead After Broken Arrow Crash
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police said an 85-year-old man died after suffering an apparent medical issue while driving Friday morning, Oct. 25. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Kenosha Street.
Police said the man crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle. He was not responsive when medical personnel got to the scene.
The elderly driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to BAPD Public Information Officer Chris Walker. No one else was hurt.