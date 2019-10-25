Stubborn Soggy Weather Sticks Around For Friday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Rainy, chilly, and blustery weather is hanging tough to wrap up the week across Green Country.
Off-and-on periods of rain will continue across eastern Oklahoma throughout the day. There will be some intermittent breaks especially by afternoon, but plan on continued very damp conditions.
Temperatures will once again struggle, only inching very slowly towards the lower 50s by mid to late afternoon. But with a steady north breeze, it’ll feel chillier than that.
Unfortunately, yet another round of steady rains will build back across southeast Oklahoma this evening and will spread north tonight, impacting those Friday Night Football games. Pack the rain gear and coats for those games! Some locally heavy rains are again expected, which could lead to some localized flooding especially in southeast Oklahoma.
Rain and occasional storms will still be with us early Saturday morning, with continued potential for localized flooding. Thankfully, the last round of rain looks to clear out by Saturday afternoon with sunshine returning late in the day Saturday!
Sunday looks to be a sunnier and drier day with highs returning to the 60s. But don’t get too comfortable: Additional cold fronts are on the way with some very chilly air looming next week!
I hope you have a great Friday, Green Country! Stay dry! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!