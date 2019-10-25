Pawhuska Family Feed Store Celebrates 100 Years In Business
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Pawhuska’s Allen Brothers Feed and Supply is celebrating 100 years of running a successful family-owned business.
“It's very unique, and it's something that I'm proud of,” said Dick Allen.
Dick and Joe Allen's dad opened the feed store back in 1919 after coming home from World War I. Most people around town knew him as Lefty because he was also a professional baseball player — a lefty on the mound.
“He started this business and it was, like Joe said, growing and so he decided to retire and concentrate on his business instead of baseball,” said Dick.
Lefty ran the feed store until his son, Joe, bought it in 1957.
“We made a lot of friendships,” said Joe.
Then Joe passed the business down to his son James in 1992.
“I'm proud of him. He’s done very well,” said Joe.
James still running the show at Allen Bros., building off the foundation his grandfather laid before him.
“He was a good ball player, but an even better man,” said James. “It just so happens that if you stay at it long enough and you pursue it and you don't make too many mistakes, you look up one day and you get to throw a party and be 100 years old - and that's pretty neat.”
James says even after a century in business there's more work to be done. It’s not time for him to retire quite yet, but when that comes a fourth generation Allen is ready. James' daughter Hannah Gibson will take to over the heavy lifting.
“It just makes sense,” said Hannah. “Somebody’s gotta do it.”
And she plans to do it following the advice from her granddad to keep the business going another 100 years.
“Work hard and please your customers, and they'll come back,” Joe said.
Allen Brothers Feed and Supply is hosting a 100-year celebration at the store this Saturday from 1 to 5 with food, drinks, music, games and plenty of stories.