News
Tulsa Man Accused Of Murder In Fight Over Bicycle
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man accused of killing another man is scheduled to be in court Friday, Oct. 25. Police said Lance Dylan Gatzman stabbed the victim several times during a fight over a bicycle.
Gatzman is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on a first-degree murder complaint.
Investigators said he got into a fight with the victim behind the Youth Services of Tulsa building Thursday near 4th and Peoria. Several bystanders said they tried to break up the fight.
Police took Gatzman into custody at a park near 7th and Norfolk. We're told the victim tried running away, but Gatzman chased him and stabbed him.
The victim's name has not yet been released.