Tree Trimmer Found Guilty Of Murder, Burglary In Death Of Tulsa Man
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A Tulsa man was found guilty Friday in the death of 80-year-old Jim Rosenlieb in June 2018. Ricky Davison will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Davison worked as a tree trimmer at Rosenlieb's house a few weeks before his death. He said he and his father decided to burglarize the Rosenliebs home, but he told the jury they never meant to kill anyone.
Davis claimed it was actually his dad who broke into the home, and shot Mr. Rosenlieb. Davison told the jury he never even went inside.
In the days following the crime, he said his dad and other family members set him up and got him arrested.
Davison's dad testified against him earlier in the trial. Prosecutors said he told the jury, his son confessed to him that he murdered Rosenlieb.
