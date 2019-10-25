Bartlesville Police: Woman Wakes To Half-Naked Man In Her House
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - A middle-aged woman woke up in the middle of the night to find a half-naked man in her house, who was soon to be arrested with the help of a Bartlesville K9 officer.
Police say Luke York broke into a woman’s house, then took off his clothes. She ran outside and called 911, then minutes later police had the house surrounded.
Body camera footage shows police giving York several commands to come outside.
"Officers get there and give the suspect several chances to come out of the house. They give verbal commands. Our K9, Borg is a big dog with a big bark,” said Bartlesville Police Sgt. Daniel Elkins.
Borg found York in the woman's bed wearing one of her jackets.
"The last thing that she expected to find in her home was a mostly undressed male,” Elkins said. “She was terrified."
Police arrested York and said it was clear he had been drinking. They said he had spent quite a bit of time in the house before the victim heard him.
"It looked like he had visited at least two of the bathrooms. Evidence of his clothing and wallet was throughout the house,” Elkins said. “She's lying in bed, hears a noise, and sees that a bedroom door, that is normally open, was closed. She opens that bedroom and sees a mostly unclothed male."
"This was a great scenario where K9 Borg was utilized to minimize the risk the officer directly has to handle,” Elkins said.
Police said York is being accused of breaking and entering.