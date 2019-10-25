Driver Crashes Into Claremore's Pixley Lumber
TULSA, Oklahoma - In Claremore, a two car crash ended with one of them inside Pixley Lumber on Will Rogers Boulevard.
Police say the driver at fault went straight at an intersection marked for right turns only.
The resulting collision left an SUV inside the conference room of Pixley Lumber, right next to Debbi Taber's office. She was on the phone and thought must have been an earthquake. Someone helped her climb over debris to get out of the building.
No one was hurt.
Officer Brian Burnett with the Claremore Police Department, said "The way it entered and the location it went into the building was fortunate, it was kind of an open area, and nobody got his and were very lucky for that."
The damage to that corner of the store was substantial, but the employees went right back to work. A tow truck was called to drag the SUV out of the conference room, and repairs were underway Friday afternoon.