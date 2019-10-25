Oklahoma Teen Inspiring Hope For Others After FDA Approves Cystic Fibrosis Drug
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma teen is speaking about her hopes for a cure after the FDA approved a new drug that could help 90% of cystic fibrosis patients.
Grace Galvin has lived with cystic fibrosis her entire life. On Oct. 25 she spoke at a fundraiser held at the Cain's Ballroom.
"It thickens the mucus in your body and it effects the digestive system. It effects your lungs so you have a hard time breathing," Galvin said.
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation says more than 70,000 people have the genetic condition worldwide.
"My parents would have to pat my back for me to get it out and I was very sick in the hospital and in and out of the hospital on months on end," Galvin said.
Galvin has made dramatic improvements. She said although she takes a lot of medicine, she thankfully doesn't remember the last time she was hospitalized.
"I had to take 30-something pills each day. I had to do two treatments that were 20 minutes long each day, and it's really hard for me to stay active and do sports," Galvin said.
Galvin will speak Oct. 25 at Corks and Kegs at Cain's Ballroom, a fundraiser to help find a cure just days after the FDA approved a new therapy.
The FDA said it's the first triple-combination therapy available, and it is approved to treat nearly 90% of patients. Although it's not a cure, many patients have said it's a step in the right direction.
"I think it means it's going to increase lung function and it's going to make it easier to live a daily life. To not have as much trouble breathing just by doing daily stuff," Galvin said.
While it's still early, Galvin hopes others who have the condition will remain hopeful.
"To not think about the negatives and more about the positives. To think that you do have this disease or anything that can alter your life. You do have it, but it makes you special and it makes you, you," Galvin said.
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation calls the new FDA approved therapy a "tremendous breakthrough."
To read the FDA's latest press release, click here. If you would like information on The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, you can also click here.