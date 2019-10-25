Oklahoma Attorney General Hoping To Stop Illegal Online Alcohol Sales
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is cracking down on websites listing alcohol for sale online.
He said it's only dangerous, it's illegal. Hunter said buying alcohol online means no regulation for minors, and could be deadly if the alcohol is made the wrong way.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced he and 45 other attorney generals are cracking down on those sites and asking them to take down illegal posts.
Jason Hower is stocking the shelves on a busy Friday night at Kwencher's Liquor. The Owasso liquor store owner has sold alcohol for several years, and said knowing where your booze is from is vital to drink safely.
"There are a lot of dangers for the consumer in alcohol sold that way," said Hower.
That way is illegally on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and eBay.
"For there to be sales online, there is no way for a consumer to assure he or she is buying what they intend to buy," Attorney General Mike Hunter said.
Hunter said it's difficult to tell if you're underage if you're buying online.
"It's a place where you can press a button and say that I am 21," said Hower.
Hower said it can even be deadly it's not made correctly.
"It can have methanol, it can be fatal," Hower said.
He said often people will try to buy rare alcohol online and those prices can be spiked, it also might be counterfeit.
"They can repackage things," Hower said.
Hunter said he's optimistic the websites will comply and hopes to see the illegal posts go away.
"Come to Kwenchers or any Oklahoma liquor store, and if the label says Jack Daniels, I'll promise you - Jack Daniels is inside of it," Hower said.
It's also illegal in Oklahoma to buy any alcohol except wine online.
Those retailers have to have permits with the Oklahoma Able Commission.