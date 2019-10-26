News
OHP Identifies Victims In Fatal Bristow Crash
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the two people killed in a crash in Creek County.
Troopers say 74-year-old Delores Newman from Bristow and 84-year-old Bill Sala from Prague died on Friday afternoon. The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. on Highway 66, just north of I-44.
Troopers say one driver crossed the center line, and hit the other head-on, killing both drivers. A seven-year-old girl and a 20-month-old boy were in Newman's SUV at the time.
Paramedics rushed them to a Tulsa hospital. OHP says the seven-year-old girl has critical injuries and the 20-month-old boy is expected to be okay.