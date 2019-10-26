News
Tulsa Police Investigating After Man Reportedly Stabbed With Machete
Saturday, October 26th 2019, 8:39 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say two men have been injured in some sort of knife attack near 11th and Mingo.
When officers arrived, they say they found a man with a severe head injury. Another man was cut on the shoulder. Both men were taken to an area hospital.
Police are investigating and say two women have been taken into custody. Officers say one of the women admitted that the stabbing was the result of an attempted robbery set-up.
Police say the two men met the two women at a casino and they met up at an apartment complex later. At some point another person entered the apartment and attacked the two men with what police say is a machete.
The investigation is on-going.