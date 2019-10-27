Tulsans Donate Nearly $14,000 For Parkinson’s Disease
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 100 people walked for the annual “Optimism Walk” with the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association Saturday at Woodland Hills Mall.
The walk was free, but participants could donate any amount they wanted.
Organizers said nearly $14,000 was raised for the nonprofit organization.
The money will go towards funding scientific research into the causes, prevention, treatment and ultimately a cure, according to the organization’s website. The money will also provide local education and support to those who are impacted by Parkinson’s Disease in Oklahoma, the website states.
The event included a one-mile walk inside the mall, door prizes and an educational presentation from a doctor.
