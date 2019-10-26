Broken Arrow Couple Acquitted In Child Sex Case Involving Teenage Boy
A jury has acquitted a Broken Arrow couple accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.
Kimberly and Christopher Wamego were found not guilty on all of the several counts of child sexual abuse.
Christopher was also found not guilty of lewd proposal to a child.
"I believe the expectations of the jury were that it would be a fair and objective investigation, and that the motive would be thoroughly fleshed out as much as the complaining witness’s story," MJ Denman, Christopher Wamego's attorney, said.
Denman said the trial was the first time anyone had been able to question the victim and find holes in his story.
The teenager said the abuse started when he was 11 and continued until he was 14. He's 16 now.
In testimony, the victim said he was forced to watch and participate in sexual acts with both Kimberly and Christopher at their home and on trips. But Denman said during cross-examination, several parts of his story didn't make sense.
"Note the inconsistencies in his story, and it was also the first time we had an opportunity to challenge why the detective in this case failed to investigate any of the complaining witness’s motive to lie," Denman said.
He said now -- Kimberly and Christopher Wamego will be working to slowly rebuild their lives after the not guilty verdict. They lost their house, car, and jobs in the year and a half since the allegations went public.
"They're destitute, now that they've been acquitted, in essence vindicated, they're going to spend a good portion of their near future trying to rebuild a life," Denman said.