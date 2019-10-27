News
OSBI Identifies Delaware County Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
Sunday, October 27th 2019, 7:25 AM CDT
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - OSBI has released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Delaware county.
OSBI says 40-year-old Clayton Andrews was killed after authorities responded to a domestic disturbance in the town of Kansas late Friday night. Delaware County deputies and Cherokee Nation Marshals and two other police agencies were at the scene from.
Investigators say Andrews was shot by a Delaware County deputy during an altercation but have not released the name of the deputy.