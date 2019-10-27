Trump Announces ISIS Leader Killed In U.S. Raid In Syria
WASHINGTON, D.C - President Trump said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder and head of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), died in a "daring and dangerous" raid by U.S. troops on Sunday, ending a yearslong manhunt for the most wanted terrorist in the world.
"Last night, the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice," the President said. "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead."
The President said he watched much of the raid from the White House Situation Room, alongside the secretary of defense and other top military and national security officials.
He said al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest at the end of a tunnel after a two-hour-long gunfight with U.S. forces, saying he was "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way." President Trump called him a "sick and depraved man."
No U.S. forces were killed in the raid, President Trump said.