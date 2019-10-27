He said the shooting began around 15 minutes after deputies arrived outside the venue, responding to reports of illegal parking. Deputies heard gunshots coming from the back of the building, but could not tell whether the shots were fired from inside or outside, Oxford said. Officers found the two people who had been killed inside the building, he said, and 14 others sought treatment of were hospitalized for various injuries. He didn’t have a description of the shooter, for whom officers were still searching early Sunday morning.