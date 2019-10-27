News
OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Creek County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Creek County.
According to troopers, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was assisting the Creek County Sheriff’s Office with an attempt to locate for a man that was threatening to commit suicide. The subject’s vehicle was located and troopers say a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended at the subject’s residence, where shots were exchanged between the subject and law enforcement. The subject was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No law enforcement personnel were injured. OSBI and OHP are investigating the incident.