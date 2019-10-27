News
TPD: Suspect Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting In Northern Tulsa
Sunday, October 27th 2019, 2:45 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday in north Tulsa.
According to police, officers stopped to assist a woman whose car was stopped on the road at 3800 E. Pine. The woman told police her boyfriend was coming back to help.
According to police, when the boyfriend arrived he appeared to be agitated.
Police said at some point the man pulled out a gun.
At least three officers reportedly fired shots at the man.
We're told the man has died from his injuries.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.