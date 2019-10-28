Today's Tiiffany's, with about $4 billion in revenue, is famed for diamond and sterling silver jewelry packaged in boxes shaded a distinctive blue known as "1837 Blue" and sold at more than 250 stores in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Its Fifth Avenue flagship store at the corner of Manhattan's Fifth Avenue and 57th Street was made famous in the 1961 movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's" starring Audrey Hepburn.