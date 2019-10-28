Coweta Police Get New Instrument To Help Track Speeding
COWETA, Oklahoma - The Coweta Police Department is using a new tool to keep an eye out for speeding.
Coweta Police said the new instrument will help them pinpoint areas that need extra patrols.
It's called a Traffic Armadillo; it can be attached to a traffic pole, and the police department said it counts the number of vehicles and keeps track of their speeds.
From the Traffic Armadillo, police chief Mike Bell said he's able to determine the average speed for 85 percent of drivers and determine if officers need to keep an eye on that area.
Bell said it's impossible for the department's 16 officers to keep up with every complaint about speeding in neighborhoods, so this allows them to look into those complaints and find out if there's really a problem.
"I can look at it and I can say 'between 4 and 6 o'clock every night, we have a number of cars that are coming through that neighborhood that are speeding'...well now, it allows me to call my officers and say 'hey look, between 4 and 5, I need you in this neighborhood running radar" said Bell.
The police chief said they plan to also use the equipment in school zones at some point.