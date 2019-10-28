Tulsa Public Schools Holds Enrollment Meetings
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools officials are holding meetings for parents looking to enroll their students in a TPS school for next year.
TPS said they are holding these meetings for any parents who have questions about how to enroll their students in the 2020-2021 school year.
Officials said they have made some changes to the enrollment system to make things easier. Now, parents only have to fill out one application during the application period.
The first meeting is happening Monday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Parent Resource Center on East 46th Street North..
If you're not able to make it to the Monday meeting, there is going to be another one happening Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m, and that meeting is going to be at the Herman and Kate Kaiser Library near La Fortune Park.
These meetings are all happening ahead of the enrollment period, which is from December 9th through January 31st.