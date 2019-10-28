City Of Tulsa Offers Amnesty For Outstanding Parking Fines
TULSA, Oklahoma - Starting Monday, the City of Tulsa is offering amnesty for people with outstanding parking fines.
The city is giving people two amnesty periods for parking tickets and traffic violations.
The first amnesty period starts Monday, October 28 and goes until next Friday, November 8.
However, these next two weeks are just for those with parking tickets.
If you have a traffic, or moving, violation that amnesty session will February 24th of next year.
These amnesty sessions aren't to say you don't have to pay a ticket at all, you just won't be charged the late fees or court costs.
As of right now, there's nearly 67,000 unpaid parking citations in Tulsa that total more than $2.5 million.
However, the number of traffic violations are significantly less, with more than 10,000 outstanding citations that total $1.2 million.