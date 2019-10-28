In the south, a wildfire in the Santa Clarita area near Los Angeles destroyed 18 structures. As of Sunday, the Tick Fire was 70% contained. Early Monday, a brush fire broke out along the west side of Interstate 405, north of Sunset Boulevard and near the Getty Center in Southern California. The Los Angeles Fire Department called the fire “a very dynamic situation due to high winds” and issued mandatory evacuation orders for people living from the top of Mandeville Canyon Road down to Sunset east of the freeway.