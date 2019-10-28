OKC Attorney Scheduled For Federal Court Hearing
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma City attorney is scheduled to be in court for a federal hearing Monday.
Keegan Harroz is facing several counts of firearm and ammunition violations as well as intimidating a witness.
Harroz and her boyfriend, Barry Titus, are also under suspicion in a triple homicide in Beggs, but they have not been charged in that case.
Barry Titus is the ex-boyfriend of one of the homicide victims.
The victim and Titus had a history of domestic violence, and Titus allegedly made threats to kill the family.
His attorney in that case was Keegan Harroz, who was also his new girlfriend.
Investigators said Harroz later sent indirect threats to the family at least twice and, as a result, was charged with intimidating a witness in Okmulgee County.
Harroz's hearing is set for 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.