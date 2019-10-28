News
Jury Trial For Deadly Pittsburg County Rig Explosion Postponed
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - The jury trial involving a deadly rig explosion in Pittsburg County has been postponed.
According to the Journal Record, the jury trial was set for November 12th but has been delayed to January 3rd.
District Judge Michael Hogan said the case isn't ready for trial and doesn't want to run out of time to decide the case.
The rig explosion in Quinton killed 5 men in 2018.
The families of all 5 men filed lawsuits claiming proper safety measured were not taken at the rig.