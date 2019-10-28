News
UPDATE: 2 Women Arrested After Men Attacked With Machete
Monday, October 28th 2019, 7:32 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police have released the names of two women they said were involved in an armed robbery with a machete Saturday morning.
Police confirmed Brittany Wright and Jessica Ann Duffy met two men at the Hard Rock Casino and then convinced them to go to an apartment.
Police said the victims were attacked by two men at the apartment who were armed with a machete and the other with a baseball bat.
Police said Duffy admitted to setting the men up in an attempt to rob them.
One victim was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Both women were booked into the jail on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
