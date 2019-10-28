News
Broken Arrow To Break Ground On Creek 51 Business Park
Monday, October 28th 2019, 8:49 AM CDT

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The City of Broken Arrow will be starting a major construction project on Monday.
Crews will break ground on the Creek 51 Business Park. The groundbreaking is scheduled for 10:30 Monday morning near The BA and Creek interchange.
Creek 51 will be a 90-acre business park offering companies lots ready for construction. The goal of Creek 51 is to attract companies in the clean manufacturing industry.