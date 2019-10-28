News
Driver Badly Hurt In Owasso Rollover Crash
Monday, October 28th 2019, 10:34 AM CDT
Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police and Fire responded to a crash on 116th St. North near Highway 169 around 10 Monday morning.
Police said a driver was northbound on Highway 169 and took the exit to to 116th St. North/Highway 20 at a high rate of speed.
The car clipped a pickup and flipped several times over the embankment before landing on its top on a small hill, Owasso Police said.
The driver of the car that rolled was taken to a hospital with police said were life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.
Law officers closed the northbound ramp off Highway 169 and detoured traffic to westbound 116th St. North as the wreck was cleared.