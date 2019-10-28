News
Coweta Marching Band Takes State For 10th Consecutive Year
Monday, October 28th 2019, 10:59 AM CDT
MUSTANG, Oklahoma - Some northeast Oklahoma high school bands brought home big honors over the weekend at the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association 4A/5A marching contest held in Mustang.
The Coweta Tiger Pride Marching Band won the 5A state championship for the 10th consecutive year and were grand champions for the 4A/5A OBA contest. They took home the awards for outstanding music, outstanding visual and outstanding general effect.
McAlester and Tahlequah ranked in the top five.