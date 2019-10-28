Lori Fullbright To Co-Anchor 5, 6 and 10 p.m. News On 6 Newscasts
Griffin Communications recently announced that Lori Fullbright will be the new 6 and 10 p.m. News On 6 co-anchor with Craig Day starting Monday, October 28. Fullbright replaces veteran News On 6 anchor Terry Hood who retired this month after 32 years at the station. Fullbright will continue to anchor the 5 p.m.
“I’m humbled to have been given this opportunity and I look forward to telling my fellow Oklahomans’ stories every night and keeping them safe and informed,” Fullbright said. “Terry has done such an amazing job and I’m honored to be taking over for her.”
Fullbright is no stranger to News On 6 viewers. She currently co-anchors the 5 p.m. newscast and has been part of the News On 6 family for more than 25 years. Part of her focus is covering crime, crime prevention and being an ally for crime victims and their families. She has also shared safety tips with thousands of Oklahomans at her crime prevention and safety seminars.
“I’m very excited that Lori is stepping into this position,” said Chuck Maulden, News On 6 Director of Content. “Lori has long been a valued member of our team, so her addition to the evening newscasts is an opportunity to further showcase her contagious energy, her ability to really dig into stories and her passion for keeping folks safe.”
Fullbright has also traveled the world covering news from Oklahomans. Fullbright went to Iraq to cover Oklahoma soldiers on the war front, flying missions in a Black Hawk helicopter. She went to Bosnia to cover the Oklahoma soldiers called up to help with that peacekeeping mission. She went to Spain and Italy and spent time on a warship and aircraft carrier, interviewing the Oklahomans who rescued Captain Scott O'Grady after he was shot down over Bosnia. She went to London to ride with Bobbies on the beat, to see how officers there do police work without guns. Fullbright was sent to Denver for nearly a year to cover the Oklahoma City bombing trials of Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols — she later covered McVeigh's execution. She went to St. Lucia to cover officers hunting for marijuana in the mountains and went to Atlanta to cover the bombing at the summer Olympics.
Prior to joining News On 6, Fullbright worked at three other TV stations in Springfield, Kirksville and Columbia, Missouri. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Missouri-Columbia Journalism School with a broadcast journalism degree.
Throughout her career, Fullbright has been decorated with many awards and honors. She won the 2015 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters (OAB) award for best investigative reporting for her story on a wedding ring destroyed by the medical examiner’s office and the 2014 OAB award for best news feature for her story on how easy it is for someone to steal purses out of shopping carts. She’s also a two-time Emmy award winner, has been honored with a Newsie by the Tulsa Press Club for favorite reporter in 2013, received a Society of Professional Journalists award for investigative reporting in 2008, the Tulsa Police Department Citizen's Appreciation Award in 2005, Tulsa's Sigma Gamma Rho Status of Women honor in 2005, a Pinnacle Award winner in 2004, Best of Broadcast award for best reporter in 2003 and a KATY Award for her story about a murder suspect who surrendered to her at the News On 6 studios.
Through all of her reporting, Fullbright still finds time to give back to the Tulsa community. She is a former board member of the International Association of Cold Case Investigators, a former board member of the Citizens Crime Commission that operated the Crime Stoppers and Alert Neighbor programs and is a former member of the Operation Hope Prison Ministry board. In addition, she has taught broadcasting classes at Tulsa Community College as an adjunct professor.