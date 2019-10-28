Fullbright has also traveled the world covering news from Oklahomans. Fullbright went to Iraq to cover Oklahoma soldiers on the war front, flying missions in a Black Hawk helicopter. She went to Bosnia to cover the Oklahoma soldiers called up to help with that peacekeeping mission. She went to Spain and Italy and spent time on a warship and aircraft carrier, interviewing the Oklahomans who rescued Captain Scott O'Grady after he was shot down over Bosnia. She went to London to ride with Bobbies on the beat, to see how officers there do police work without guns. Fullbright was sent to Denver for nearly a year to cover the Oklahoma City bombing trials of Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols — she later covered McVeigh's execution. She went to St. Lucia to cover officers hunting for marijuana in the mountains and went to Atlanta to cover the bombing at the summer Olympics.