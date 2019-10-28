Bye Bye Beautiful was pulled up past the half-mile pole by jockey Tiago Pereira. Track veterinarian Dr. Dana Stead saw that the filly had sustained a right front leg lateral condylar fracture that involved the medial sesamoid bone. Because of the severity of the injury, Stead made the decision to euthanize the horse, according to a statement from The Stronach Group, which owns the track.