Mitchell Talks: Everything You Need To Know About Medicaid Expansion
This week on Episode 55 of Mitchell Talks, the News 9 Sessions, with Scott Mitchell and Aaron Brilbeck, it's everything you need to know about Medicaid expansion.
Backers of a plan to expand Medicaid gathered more than 313,000 signatures, the most in state history, to have the measure placed on next year's ballot.
After the legislature failed to expand Medicaid for years, the group 'Yes on 802' took it upon themselves to bring the issue to the voters. Backers said Medicaid expansion could mean an additional $900 million in federal money for the state of Oklahoma.
“What this ballot measure would do is provide Medicaid coverage to almost 200,000 Oklahomans that fall into what we call a 'coverage gap.' They’re working people who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid now but not enough to afford private insurance," said Amber England of ‘Yes on 802’.
Backers said expansion would also save more rural hospitals.
Opponents said it will put 630,000 able-bodied Oklahomans on the public dole.