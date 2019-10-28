Earlier in the day, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said the name of the dog — who appears to be a very good boy or girl — remained classified.

"We're not releasing the name of the dog right now. The dog is still in theater. The dog, the canine, the military working dog, performed a tremendous service, as they all do in a variety of situations. Slightly wounded and fully recovering. But the dog is still in theater, returned to duty with its handlers," Milley said. "We're protecting the dog's identity."

Belgian Malinois are known for their work ethic and intelligence and widely used by the military and law enforcement. A Malinois named Cairo famously accompanied U.S. commandos on the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.