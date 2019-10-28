And, right before the Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival kicks off, make plans to attend Rhythm & Brews presented by and benefiting the Rotary Club of Tulsa. The brunch event will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM at the Gathering Place ONEOK Boathouse. Enjoy live musical entertainment, chicken and waffles, mimosas and more! This VIP patron event is a ticketed event for sponsors. Tickets start at $500.