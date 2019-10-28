Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival Set For Saturday, Nov. 2
Mark your calendar for Gathering Place’s upcoming Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa! The event will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 2 – 8 p.m.
Treat your taste buds to local and national craft beers and unique wines paired with food from some of your favorite local restaurants. Master chefs and expert wine vintners will be on hand to provide culinary tips. There will also be live music and exotic cars throughout the park.
Tickets to the Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival are $50 and include 14 tastings. Those tastings include both food and alcohol. You must be 21 or older to attend the event and you’ll need to have your driver’s license or passport handy.
To purchase tickets or for more information, including a full list of vendor pairings, visit: https://www.gatheringplace.org/events/event/1433427.
And, right before the Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival kicks off, make plans to attend Rhythm & Brews presented by and benefiting the Rotary Club of Tulsa. The brunch event will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM at the Gathering Place ONEOK Boathouse. Enjoy live musical entertainment, chicken and waffles, mimosas and more! This VIP patron event is a ticketed event for sponsors. Tickets start at $500.
Click HERE to purchase Rhythm & Brews tickets and for sponsorship information.