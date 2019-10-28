News
Living Arts Teams With Guthrie Green For Dia De Los Muertos Festival
TULSA, Oklahoma - Living Arts has partnered with Guthrie Green this year for the 2019 Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival.
Here to tell us all about the festival Jose Vega the Festival Co-Chair and Eric Himan with Guthrie Green. If you're interested in attending the festival, it's this Friday, November first from 5 to 11 PM.
The festival will be from Living Arts to Guthrie Green. There will be face painting, candy skull decorating, dancing and more. Admission to the event is free.