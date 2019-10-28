Alert Neighbors Help Catoosa Police Capture 2 Accused Burglars
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Catoosa Police arrested two men accused of breaking into cars in two different cities.
They say these arrests wouldn't have been possible without the help of alert neighbors who had security cameras.
Catoosa Police say neighbors helped them catch two men who were breaking into cars in the Woodcrest Neighborhood, then later discovered they were connected to more crimes in Tulsa.
"The best thing about this is neighbors paying attention - because, without them, we don't have much to go on,” said Catoosa Police Officer Brent Colbert.
Catoosa Police say they went out to the Woodcrest neighborhood early Sunday morning after neighbors reported a suspicious person.
That's when they found Matthew Pfeiffer going through cars. While they were arresting him, he told police his friend, William Matthews, was also in the neighborhood.
"He said 'hey, I've got a buddy still out here breaking into cars, and he's got a loaded pistol on him,'" said Officer Colbert.
Officers searched for several hours but couldn't find Matthews.
Then a neighbor's security camera picked up video police say shows Matthews trying to break into their silver truck. Officers say this video and alert neighbors helped them make the arrest.
"A lady comes outside in the same neighborhood and sees a man going through someone's truck, knows that's not his truck and confronts him says, 'hey what are you doing,'" Officer Colbert said. "He says 'I'm looking for my friend,' and starts walking off."
After booking Pfieffer and Matthews into the Rogers County Jail, officers found stolen tools inside their truck and returned them to the owner.
They say they also found stolen IDs and checkbooks from a neighborhood in south Tulsa in the suspects' backpacks.
"For us to be able to get that stuff back is great because it helps Tulsa out by taking a couple of their burglars off the streets, and it takes our same burglars off the streets,” said Officer Colbert.
Pfeiffer was arrested for theft of property and Matthews was arrested for burglary, weapons charges, and possession of a controlled substance.
Officer Colbert says they have returned a lot of the stolen property, but if you had anything stolen over the weekend that sounds like it might be connected to this crime, contact Catoosa Police at 918-266-2424.