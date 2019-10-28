News
Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Chase, Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released new video of the arrest a man accused of assault and leading officers on a chase.
Investigators say the assault happened at a home near Sheridan and Apache back in July. The victim and witnesses were able to give a good description of Izayah Dixon and the car he left in.
Officers eventually spotted the car about two miles away, where they tried stopping the driver.
After a short chase, police say Dixon ended up crashing out near Pine and Yale. Police say Dixon tried to run away, but an officer quickly caught and arrested him.