Man Arrested For Running His Girlfriend Over With Truck, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after police say he intentionally ran over his girlfriend, breaking both of her legs. Police say Michael Canady had been on the run for more than a month before being arrested.
They say the assault started as an argument with his girlfriend and ended with Canady running over her with his truck.
Police say Canady got mad when his girlfriend tried to break up a fight between Canady and her 14-year-old son. They say he hopped in his truck, hit the gas, slammed into her, drug her and then drove off.
"Instead of taking the exit out, he had to go through the grass to hit her and go over her,” says Sergeant Clay Asbill with Tulsa Police.
Police say it happened in August at the Sandy Park Apartments in west Tulsa and was caught on video. The victim had numerous broken bones in her legs that required several surgeries.
"It's terrible," says Asbill. "I can't imagine someone you love or care about at all, even people you don't know, let alone someone you care about - and running over them with your vehicle. He didn't even come back."
Sergeant Asbill said they found Canady, driving the same truck, and arrested him.
Court documents show Canady has been in and out of prison since 1990. He's been convicted of stealing cars, having drugs, illegal firearms, and stolen property.
Asbill says Canady is a dangerous guy they had to get off the streets.
"The intent was definitely there to injure her or to kill her, we could say,” says Asbill. “Most definitely."
Canady was released from prison just a year before this happened.
Police say the victim has had several surgeries but is expected to recover.