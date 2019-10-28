News
ORU Students Collecting Canned Goods, School Supplies On Halloween
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oral Roberts University students are going trick-or-treating this week, but not for candy. Students will be collecting canned goods and school supplies for those in need.
It's part of their annual Fall Outreach.
Students will go door to door Thursday asking ask for canned goods for John 3:16 Mission and school supplies for Tulsa's Sequoyah Elementary and Memorial Junior High.
The most needed items are pencils, Kleenex, Clorox wipes, lined paper, glue sticks and dry erase markers. Students collected about 15,000 pounds of food last year.