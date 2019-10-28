Muskogee Police: Man Fired Shots At City Sanitation Truck
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police are searching for the person who they said fired shots at a city sanitation truck.
Fortunately, the three city employees involved weren't injured in what police are calling a drive by shooting. Officers said it sounds like a classic case of road rage gone too far.
The sanitation workers told police a person in a black Cadillac confronted them near C Street and Callahan in Muskogee on Friday, and said they'd hit the person's car.
After the workers said they didn't hit anything, the car sped off, but officers said the car circled back a couple minutes later and someone inside fired three shots at the truck.
Officer Lynn Hamlin said it's just lucky that no was hurt.
"No injuries, they weren't saying they were hurt, but yet they come back around and shoot at a vehicle and the people in the vehicle," she said of the person who pulled the trigger. "So it's very concerning, and we would ask that if the public has any information at all that they would call."
Hamlin said the person who did this could face a shooting with intent to kill charge.
If you have any information, call Muskogee's crime stoppers at 682-COPS.